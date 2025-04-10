MC Oluomo, NURTW set to launch movement for Tinubu's re-election

Transport unionist, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are preparing to launch a new socio-political movement to galvanise support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Dubbed Team Nigeria Project (TNP), the initiative seeks to enhance citizens' participation in governance across the country.

Olamilekan Pedro, who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, explained that the group's primary objective is to mobilise support for Tinubu to continue in office beyond 2027.

He noted that the President has made tough but necessary decisions that have steered the trajectory of the Nigerian economy in a positive direction.

“Under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, since 2023, Nigeria has seen an economic turnaround,” Pedro said.

“Tough but necessary decisions, like removing the fuel subsidy, have brought about positive changes. Today, our IGR is growing, and states are receiving more funds from the federal government for development.

“The Naira is stabilising, local refineries are operating, and small businesses are thriving thanks to better infrastructure like roads and power.

“Investments in agriculture have boosted food security, and we no longer rely on food imports. Nigeria’s highways are in great shape, and insecurity has significantly reduced, allowing citizens to live in peace.”

Pedro further argued that the Tinubu-led administration's achievements deserve another term of office, adding that various directorates have been set up to secure the support of Nigerians, particularly women and youth, for the President’s re-election.

The project's official launch is slated for next month in Abuja, and top officials from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to attend.