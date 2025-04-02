Mbah receives defected ex-LP governorship candidate in Enugu Edeoga to PDP

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Wednesday welcomed Chijioke Edeoga, the former Labour Party (LP) Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election, back into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He commended the ex-opposition flagbearer for demonstrating that politics was not a do-or-die affair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edeoga announced his return to his former party, PDP, on Monday.

Mbah said that Edeoga’s return to the PDP was in line with the party’s principle of reconciliation and making the people, not personal ambition, the focus of governance.

The governor urged him and his supporters to feel very much at home.

“The symbolism of your action is a mark of the enduring bond that runs in our party. I am indeed very delighted to have you back to rejoin your family.

“What we are witnessing today is a result of fence-mending consistent with the philosophy of our party and the imperatives of reconciliation.

“It is also a demonstration on your part that politics is not a do-or-die affair. I commend you greatly for making such a courageous, bold step.

“The lesson for us is quite profound, as it shows that the common denominator even when we express our aspirations on different political platforms, is all about the people and making them the centerpiece of our ambitions,” he said.

Responding, Edeoga commended Mbah for making his return possible, describing it as a “paradigm shift” from a politics of animosity and winner-take-all to a politics of empathy and people-centred development.

“I thank Your Excellency for overseeing the process that has culminated in my return to the PDP and my visit to your office.

“It is easy to downplay what has happened. But something like this has not happened in the annals of politics in Enugu State.

“I commend your wisdom, I commend your empathy, I commend your mental sagacity.