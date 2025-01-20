Man stabs in-law to death with bottle over children's minor dispute

A tragic incident happened on Thursday, January 16, 2025, when a dispute between the children of one Uchenna Okpara, 40, and his inlaw Uchenna Unakalamba, escalated into a fatal altercation.
The argument reportedly culminated in Okpara allegedly using a broken bottle to fatally stab Unakalamba.
According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Imo State, Henry Okoye, law enforcement officers were swiftly dispatched to the scene following reports of the incident.
Okpara was promptly apprehended and the alleged murder weapon, a broken bottle, was recovered as evidence.
Despite efforts to save him, Unakalamba succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was subsequently pronounced dead. His body has been transported to the morgue for further medical examination. The statement quoted the police spokesperson saying;
On January 16, 2025, operatives from the anti-kidnapping unit arrested Uchenna Okpara. He is accused of fatally stabbing his in-law, Uchenna Unakalamba.
The incident allegedly started as a minor dispute between their children. However, it escalated into violence when Okpara allegedly used a broken bottle to attack the victim, resulting in his death.
Okpara was taken into custody in connection with the incident
Okpara is currently being held in police custody while investigations into the incident continue. Upon completion of the inquiry, he will face appropriate charges related to the alleged homicide.
Following the suspect’s arrest, Imo State Police Command maintained that it’s actively handling the case, and Okapara would face the wrath of the law should he be found guilty of the murder.
