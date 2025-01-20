Man stabs in-law to death with bottle over children's minor dispute

On January 16, 2025, operatives from the anti-kidnapping unit arrested Uchenna Okpara. He is accused of fatally stabbing his in-law, Uchenna Unakalamba.

The incident allegedly started as a minor dispute between their children. However, it escalated into violence when Okpara allegedly used a broken bottle to attack the victim, resulting in his death.

Okpara was taken into custody in connection with the incident