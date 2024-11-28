Man gets $1 million after 27 years of wrongful imprisonment

Michael Sullivan, wrongfully imprisoned for over 27 years in Massachusetts, has been awarded $1 million in compensation following his exoneration through new DNA evidence.

Sullivan, now 61, was convicted of murder in 1985 and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, a sentence he always insisted was unjust.

Advances in DNA technology led to his release in 2013 after evidence proved his innocence, resulting in the overturning of his conviction.

Earlier this month, a Massachusetts court awarded Sullivan $13 million (£10 million) in damages for his wrongful incarceration.

However, state law caps compensation at $1 million, significantly reducing the amount he can receive.

During his incarceration, Sullivan endured unimaginable personal losses, including the deaths of his mother and four siblings.

Reflecting on his ordeal, he expressed mixed emotions about the compensation.

“While the money is welcome, it will never make up for the years stolen from me or the loved ones I lost while I was in prison,” he said in a heartfelt statement.

Sullivan’s case highlights the devastating human cost of wrongful convictions and the limitations of financial restitution for those affected.