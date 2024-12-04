Magistrate urges male victims of SGBV to speak up and seek justice

A Chief Magistrate in Bauchi State, Amina Garuba, has encouraged men to break the culture of silence and speak out to seek justice against Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Garuba made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Bauchi.

"Men suffer emotional and physical and psychological violence from their spouses but they tend to remain silent.

"Most of them deny themselves access to justice due to culture and tradition,” she said.