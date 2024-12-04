Magistrate urges male victims of SGBV to speak up and seek justice

A Chief Magistrate in Bauchi State, Amina Garuba, has encouraged men to break the culture of silence and speak out to seek justice against Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).
Garuba made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Bauchi.
"Men suffer emotional and physical and psychological violence from their spouses but they tend to remain silent.
"Most of them deny themselves access to justice due to culture and tradition,” she said.
Garuba emphasised that the Violence Against Person Prohibition Law (VAPP) was domesticated in the state to punish perpetrators of all forms of gender-based violence.
"The VAPP law is for all citizens of the state whether man, woman or people with special needs.
“Please speak out. There are case managers who will offer support services and follow up on cases when they go to trial,” she added.
Also speaking, a case manager with a renowned civil society organisation who pleaded for anonymity, said: "Men have begun to seek counselling and justice for SGBV.
"Women traumatise their husbands, especially for economic reasons.
"We are calling for safe space for men to access counseling,” he stated.
Earlier, Alhaji Sulaiman Bashir, the community head of Daniya ward in Bauchi, said that the SGBV Network and Referral committee has begun to record cases and male and boys survivors of SGBV.