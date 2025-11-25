Zion Ministry’s Free Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital Begins Full Operations, Rescues Mentally Ill Persons

The Psychiatric Hospital and Elderly People’s Home built in Aguleri, Anambra State, by the Founder of Seraphic Homes Foundation (SHF), Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, has started operations. Speaking to journalists in his office in Lagos on Saturday, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, who is also the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, said two mentally ill people, a man and a woman, had already been admitted to the hospital after being rescued from the streets of Anambra by the Rescue team set up by the Seraphic Foundation. The man was picked up from the Nteje community, while the woman used to roam the streets of the Onitsha Main Market, from where she was rescued. “The two were immediately assessed by psychiatric doctors and other health professionals who started treatment thereafter. They are now being looked after and provided with all the care they need, completely free of charge,” Ebuka disclosed, adding that the rescue team would bring in more mentally ill people in the days ahead.

The Psychiatric hospital, built in Aguleri, Anambra State, and costing over N1.6 billion, was commissioned on September 19 by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State. It is designed to provide completely free psychiatric care to individuals battling mental illnesses. It offers comprehensive care, including diagnosis, treatment, medication, rehabilitation, accommodation, and welfare, to patients at no cost to them or their families. According to Ebuka, his foundation is “determined to create a society where the mentally ill are no longer abandoned on the streets, but embraced, treated, rehabilitated and empowered to live meaningful lives after being reintegrated back to society”. Seraphic Homes Foundation had, in April this year, opened the first-ever Old People’s Home and Orphanage in Mgbirichi, Imo State. Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, commissioned it. The state-of-the-art facility provides a safe and nurturing environment for orphans and elderly individuals, offering them a sense of belonging and care. “It is currently in operation and providing shelter, food, clothing, education, and healthcare for abandoned children, and ensuring that the elderly who have no one to take care of them are offered shelter and all the support they need in their old age”, the Evangelist added.

