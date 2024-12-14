Yobe wins $500,000 for best-performing state in effective PHC service delivery

Yobe State has won a 500,000 dollars prize for being the North East’s best-performing state in effective Primary Health Care (PHC) service delivery.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Hussaini Mai-Sule, Press Secretary to Deputy Governor Alhaji Idi Gubana, in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the prize was presented to Gubana on Thursday in Abuja by development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Dangote Group, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and UNICEF.

He said the award was part of the Leadership Challenge Award, initiated by the partners to improve the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy, with commitments from state governors.

Mai-Sule noted that Gubana, who also serves as the state chairman on immunisation and primary health care, credited the success to the dedication of Governor Mai Mala Buni towards healthcare service delivery.

He said that the deputy governor expressed his gratitude to the partners for the award and pledged to build on the state’s existing achievements.

In his remarks, the UNICEF Country Representative, Christian Munduate, emphasised the consortium’s vision to make primary health care services more accessible to women, girls, and children across the country.