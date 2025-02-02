Why JAMB suspended our law programme - Redeemer’s University

The management of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, has explained why the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) suspended its law program for one year.

The management’s explanation was contained in a statement by the university's Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs, Adetunji Adeleye, on Saturday in Osogbo.

The statement said the Council for Legal Education (CLE) suspended the law programme to penalise the university for commencing it in 2017, with only the National Universities Commission's (NUC) approval.

It also said that the university has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to run an undergraduate law programme.

According to the statement, the one-year ban does not affect students currently pursuing university law faculty programs.

“Redeemer’s University holds all regulatory institutions in very high regard and will comply with the penalty imposed by CLE by not offering admission into the law programme for the 2025/2026 academic session.

“Prospective candidates into the programme may apply to other programmes offered by Redeemer’s University, as all other programmes in the institution have all the required accreditations,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JAMB suspended admissions for law programmes in eight institutions on Thursday following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

A statement signed by the Public Communications Advisor of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja, said CLE had suspended law programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session due to a violation of regulatory procedures.

Benjamin listed the affected universities as follows: Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun; and Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta.