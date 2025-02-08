We're trailing truck driver who crushed 3 mechanics to death in Ogun - Police

The Police Command in Ogun on Friday said they are on the trail of the truck driver who crushed three automobile technicians to death at Kemta, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

CSP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Spokesperson, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Odutola explained that the driver escaped the scene immediately after the incident.

NAN reports that several automobile technicians at the Ajebo Mechanic Village Abeokuta on Thursday protested the killing of their colleagues.

The technicians, members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), blocked the Ajebo/OGTV road and vowed not to allow trucks to ply it until necessary steps were taken.

They sought a concrete solution to eliminate the series of accidents being experienced around the area by the government.

The police spokesperson told NAN that the technicians were aware of the police efforts to apprehend the driver.

” The driver is at large. The technicians are aware of the whole issue that he has not been arrested. The truck is in the police station,” she said.

Odutola explained that the police representatives had long discussions with truck owners, technicians, and victims' relatives.

In an interview with NAN, Saheed Arulogun, chairman of the Ajebo Mechanic Village, also confirmed that the truck driver was at large.

Arulogun noted that the truck owners were making moves to ensure that the deceased were released to their families for burial.

” They also said there will be a meeting to compensate the families of the deceased.