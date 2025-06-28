Weekend Betting Tips: 11+ odds on FIFA Club World Cup R16 with BetKing

The FIFA Club World Cup knockout rounds are here, and the heat is on! After a dominant group stage showing from Brazil’s finest, the Round of 16 kicks off with all four Brazilian clubs still in the mix and some thrilling matchups lined up, including Botafogo vs. Palmeiras , Flamengo and Bayern Munich , and a heavyweight clash between PSG vs. Inter Miami that sees Lionel Messi return to face his old team.

BetKing has broken down the weekend's top picks, along with the best value bets to help you get in on the action. Total odds? A whopping 11.27!

BetKing Club World Cup Betting Tips (Total Odds: 11.27)

Botafogo To Qualify @2.15

Benfica To Qualify @2.33

Bet Builder: PSG to Win + Kvaratskhelia 1+ Shots on Target @1.38

Flamengo vs Bayern: Both Teams to Score @1.63

Booking Code: 2V18XJ

Featured Match Previews

Palmeiras vs Botafogo

A fierce domestic rivalry meets international stakes as these Brazilian heavyweights clash yet again. Palmeiras were rock solid in Group A, but Botafogo’s knockout mentality and superior H2H record (3 wins + 3 draws in their last 5 H2H games) give them the edge here.

Tip: Botafogo To Qualify @2.15

Bonus: Both Teams to Score @2.02

Benfica vs Chelsea

Benfica shocked many by topping a group that included Bayern, while Chelsea have been patchy despite their quality. With experienced heads like Di Maria and Otamendi in the squad, Benfica look primed to break their long-standing English jinx and will be confident that they can beat Chelsea. Do you think they can?

Tip: Benfica To Qualify @2.33

Bonus: Over 1.5 Goals @1.31

PSG vs Inter Miami

Messi faces his old club, but this PSG side is looking to bounce back after a surprise group loss. Add Khvicha Kvaratskhelia back into the mix, and you’ve got a dangerous, motivated French outfit in a game they really should win easily.

Tip: PSG Win + Kvaratskhelia 1+ SOT @1.38

Bonus: PSG Win – HT Early Payout @1.22

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich

Flamengo’s reward for topping their group? Bayern Munich. But the Germans haven’t looked as sharp since that 10-0 opener. With both teams loaded in attack, this one’s a goals market goldmine.

Tip: Both Teams to Score @1.63

Bonus: Over 1.5 Goals @1.20

Disclaimer: Odds correct at time of writing. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.

