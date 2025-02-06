VIDEO: Fayemi questions Tinubu's leadership, says well-meaning not enough

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, has raised questions about President Bola Tinubu's leadership style.

The former Ekiti State Governor said even though the President's policies are well-intentioned, well-meaning alone is not enough in leadership.

He made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Fayemi, who described Tinubu as his elder brother, said the incumbent administration must develop a policy framework that aligns with the leadership acumen to give Nigerians the desired change.

“He (Tinubu) is well-meaning, but well-meaning is not enough in leadership; intentionality is critical to success,” he said.

Fayemi, a high-ranking ruling party member and an ally of the number one citizen, added that those in power know the truth but do not act the truth “because sometimes there are many mediating factors.”

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done many good things; we all must acknowledge that. He’s been bold to take on some of the most difficult decisions that previous leaders have been reluctant to take on.

“The fallout of those decisions has caused us a huge cost of living crisis. Fuel subsidy removal, convergence of FX window.

“Whether you talk about student loans or other efforts at resisting insurgency, taming insecurity, tax policy reform, increase revenue into the federal coffers, some elements are there but need to come together.