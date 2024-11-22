Tinubu sends Oluyede's name to Senate for confirmation as Lagbaja's replacement.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday sent a letter to the Senate seeking confirmation of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (CAS).

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Onanuga explained that in the letter, Tinubu seeks Oluyede’s confirmation by the provisions of Section 218 (two) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 18 (one) of the Armed Forces Act.

He recalled that Tinubu appointed Oluyede as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30 following the illness of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.