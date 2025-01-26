Pulse logo
Tinubu running inclusive govt despite Muslim-Muslim presidency - CAN

26 January 2025 at 10:11
The Northern CAN, however, said it would prefer to see Christians in certain positions like Vice President and other positions to reflect the nation's diversity.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima [Getty Images]
The Northern leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lauded President Bola Tinubu's administration for being inclusive despite the Muslim-Muslim presidency.

The regional chairman, Yakubu Pam, announced this after the association’s quarterly meeting on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

However, Pam said CAN still wishes the presidency to be shared between Christians and Muslims to reflect Nigeria's religious diversity.

Meanwhile, the chairman commended the Federal Government for improving security in the North.

Reverend Yakubu Pam, Chairman of CAN, Northern region.

“For me, the most important thing is a government that is inclusive, and as far as they have done Muslim-Muslim ticket, we have also seen reasonable inclusiveness,” Pam said.

“But left to us, we will say yes, let’s have Christians in certain positions, like Vice President and others, to reflect our diversity. We know people desire to see insecurity addressed so that they can go about their normal daily activities without fear.

“This is already happening; we want the government to declare a complete state of emergency on the issue of insecurity. We may have a Christian there, and killings may still be going on, but it is something we still pray for.”

The chairman stressed that the association would still prefer a Christian as the Vice President but insisted that the most important thing is the security of the North.

“The presidency will be good for bringing a Christian as number two. We would appreciate it; there is nothing wrong with that. Whatever way, the important thing is that insecurity should be tackled,” he added.

