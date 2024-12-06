Tinubu makes a raft of appointments at NUC, NERDC, others

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Friday, that he also appointed CEOs for the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI) and the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

President Tinubu appointed Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, a visiting professor at the NUC, as the organisation’s Executive Secretary.

Ribadu is an expert in veterinary reproduction and has served as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and the Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State.

President Tinubu appointed Prof. Salisu Shehu as Executive Secretary of the NERDC.

Shehu is a renowned academic in educational and human psychology, who was instrumental in establishing the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano, and was the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

The President also announced Jabiru Tsauri’s appointment as the National Coordinator of NEPAD.

Tsauri holds a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University.

He is a seasoned administrator with expertise in legislative affairs, global affairs, and democratic governance and vast experience in public service.

“The earlier announcement about the appointment of Yazid Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the SMDF/PAGMI has been cancelled as there is no vacancy in the Agency,” said the statement.

Danfulani holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.

He has extensive experience in Banking, Computing, and Business Administration. He once worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria and was also a Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Zamfara State.