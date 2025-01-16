Tinubu has ordered completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road 14 months – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriageway will be ready for use in 14 months.

Idris made this known at the inauguration of the rehabilitation of section 1 of the road (Abuja to Kaduna) rigid pavement on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Section 1 of the road is from Abuja to Kaduna, Section 2 is from Kaduna to Zaria, and Section 3 is from Zaria to Kano.

The description and scope of works include scarification and pulverisation of existing bituminous surfaces as sub-base material and filling of embankments.

Others are the provision of approved crushed rock material (wet or dry) to 100mm thickness with three per cent stabilisation in shoulders and carriageway, reinforced concrete lined drains and other hydraulic structures where necessary.

Similarly, other descriptions and scope of works are the provision of median barriers and median drains where necessary, and the provision of CRCP 200mm thick on the carriageway and shoulders.

Idris said that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, had explained extensively and put the politics of the road to rest.

“President Bola Tinubu is very committed and determined to ensure that this road from Abuja to Kano is completed in record time of 14 months.

“This is the reason the government cancelled the road contract with the former contractor who said it would complete the road in three years and the government refused and insisted on 14 months.

“That is also why it was broken into three segments for ease of construction. Nigerians, especially those plying this road, are anxious to see that the road is completed,” he said.

He said that delay of any kind would not be accepted.

“The President has given a matching order, and the National Assembly has also given them the necessary cooperation and there will be no issues.

“Within 14 months, we are going to have a brand new road from Abuja end to Kano,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, Umahi explained that there was an extension of the road to Aminu Kano International Airport and another five-kilometre extension on the Abuja-Lokoja end of the road.

According to Umahi, Section 1 of the road starts at Zuba Junction, Zuba Interchange and terminates at Kaduna Western Bypass in Kaduna.

He said that the road, which will have solar lights would last between 50 and 100 years.

“Note that the existing pavement between Abuja to Kaduna has undergone different levels of deterioration over the years.

“This has caused failure due to alligator cracks, corrugation, shoving, underground pumping, rutting, ravelling, potholes and poor drainage.

“The ministry quickly intervened by commencing emergency repairs on this stretch to ameliorate the suffering of the road users.

“The maintenance work is in progress in four different stretches simultaneously to fast-track the repair works,” Umahi said.