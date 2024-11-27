Those behind it won't escape tragedy - Obasanjo fumes over his death rumour

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not taking lightly the rumours of his death circulating on social media, saying that those who orchestrated the misinformation will not escape a similar tragedy.

The former president dismissed the death rumours while speaking at the commissioning of the Old-Garage-Oke-Fia-Lameco Road by the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

He recalled how he recently woke up to the false news of his death circulating on social media, expressing shock and disappointment over the deeply upsetting development.

After seeing the report, Obasanjo said he quickly informed his children and relations that he was still alive.

Delivering his remarks in Yoruba, the former president questioned the motives behind such harmful speculation.

“I heard the rumour that I was dead. I saw it on the social media. I quickly told my children and my relations that it was not true and that I was alive. Those who want me dead, that is their wish but God still keeps me alive.

“Why would anyone wish me dead? Those who harbour such thoughts will not escape tragedy themselves.

“This kind of rumour is not only disturbing but shows the extent to which some people misuse technology. It is unacceptable,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to commend Governor Adeleke for his achievements in Osun State, predicting a smooth sail for him in his re-election bid.

“When he came on board some people ridiculously said he has nothing to offer except to dance but he has shown them that he is a good dancer and also a good performer.

“Governor Adeleke has delivered for the people of Osun, and I believe they will support him again,” he added.

For his part, the Governor reeled out his scorecard in his two years in office, reaffirming his administration's commitment to improving the state's infrastructure and

“My dear people of Osun State, our administration has constructed over 120 kilometres of roads across the state. Two major flyovers are also progressing to completion at Osogbo while works are progressing at the Ile-Ife flyover and Ilesa dualisation.

“I have redirected our efforts and plan after Iwo-Osogbo Road. We have added the dualisation of Odoori-Adeeke Road inside Iwo to be executed in two phases. The first phase will reach the Post Office and the Oluwo Palace, while the second phase will take off from the Post Office to Adeeke Junction.

“I want our people to note for the record that for all our projects and programmes, we did not obtain any loan. We only block leakages in the state’s finances and employ local content to moderate project costs and enforce high standards.