‘They came to take his life, but couldn't find him’ - Bishop Oyedepo’s daughter 

Love Ogah, daughter of Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed a terrifying incident from her early years involving a failed attempt on her father's life, one that she says left a lasting mark on her faith.

Speaking candidly during a church service, Love recounted the night assailants invaded their home with the explicit intention of ending her father’s life. Bishop Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), somehow emerged untouched not because he escaped, but because, according to her, the attackers simply couldn’t see him. “I was in secondary school when it happened,” she said. “These men came to our gate and declared that they were there to kill him. Our home became a battlefield.”

She described the chaos that unfolded as the intruders swept through the house. Despite searching every room, including the one where Bishop Oyedepo was reportedly present, they failed to notice him.



“He saw them, watched everything, but somehow they didn’t see him,” Love explained. “We were hiding behind a door when it slammed into me. My mouth was injured and bleeding.”

The standoff dragged on for hours, and fear gripped the family. At one point, an aunt burst in crying and frantically searching for the bishop. Then, to everyone’s shock, he stepped calmly out of his room. “He just walked out. It felt unreal,” she recalled. “He said, ‘I watched them the entire time.’ They had entered his room, but still couldn’t see him.” Love used the testimony to urge others to develop a deep, personal connection with God, not just performative faith, but one rooted in conviction. “When you’re aligned with God’s purpose, you will face battles. That’s inevitable,” she said. “But I beg you, know God for yourself. This life isn’t something you can fake. There are real enemies out there. But when you dwell in God, you live from a place of victory. They can’t lay their hands on you.”