Tactical trends from Club World Cup – weekend betting insights from BetKing

The FIFA Club World Cup has been anything but predictable. From South American dominance to Messi’s signature free kicks causing havoc and Manchester City’s return to form, this year’s tournament has delivered plenty of talking points and disrupted more than a few betting slips.

As the knockout rounds approach, bettors looking for an edge would be wise to study the tactical patterns that have emerged. Below are three key trends shaping the tournament so far, along with betting recommendations based on BetKing’s latest odds.

Brazilian Clubs Are Controlling the Narrative

All four Brazilian teams advanced from the group stage, an impressive achievement considering the quality of European and North African opposition. Botafogo stunned PSG, Flamengo defeated Chelsea, and Palmeiras finished top of a group many expected Porto to dominate.

Even more telling: Brazilian teams have remained unbeaten in matches against European clubs. Their blend of tactical discipline and creative control has allowed them to hold off traditional powerhouses, often grinding out low-scoring results.

Betting Implication: Tread carefully in pre-match markets involving Brazilian clubs versus European teams. These matchups tend to be cagey, and goal totals are often lower than expected. Instead, features like the BetKing’s Early Payout market or in-play betting may offer more value.

Messi’s Set Pieces Are a Lethal Tactical Weapon

Inter Miami’s campaign has defied expectations. After years of underwhelming performances, the club has found momentum in this tournament, led by Lionel Messi’s masterful dead-ball ability.

Messi’s free kick against Porto proved decisive in their advancement to the knockout stage, and he’s come close on multiple other occasions. Against PSG, a team familiar with his strengths but also vulnerable to a well-taken set piece, he remains a significant threat.

Betting Implication: Even if Inter Miami struggles overall, Messi remains a high-value pick in goal scorer markets and his deadly free kicks will create opportunities for Inter Miami to score

Recommended Betting Tips:

Manchester City Are Back to Their Dominant Best

Despite a silverware-less season earlier in the year, Manchester City has used this tournament to reassert its status among the elite. With a refreshed squad, the return of Rodri, and new tactical staff including former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, the team has looked sharp and cohesive.

A 5-2 victory over Juventus confirmed their progress to the next round and avoided a quarterfinal matchup with other European giants. Their next opponent, Al Hilal, may be unbeaten so far but with Man City looking this dominant again, it’s looking like a speedy return home for the Saudi side already.

Betting Implication: Manchester City’s matches are among the most reliable for goals-related markets. The team is creating chances in volume, and the front line, led by a threatening Erling Haaland, is converting at a high rate.

Recommended Betting Tips:

Banker Tip: Benfica to Score Against Chelsea

Benfica’s upward trajectory in the tournament has been hard to miss. After a 6-0 demolition of Auckland City and a resilient win over Bayern Munich, the Portuguese side now faces Chelsea in the Round of 16.

Veterans like Angel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi have led the Portuguese giants with poise, and the team has scored in every match so far. Against a Chelsea defense that remains inconsistent, Benfica will likely continue that trend.

Recommended Betting Tips:

