Stop spreading lies about Nigeria - Dabiri-Erewa cautions Kemi Badenoch

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has faulted UK Conservative Party politician Kemi Badenoch over her recent remarks about Nigerian citizenship laws, describing them as “misleading” and “completely false.”

Badenoch, who currently serves as the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, claimed in a recent interview that Nigerian law does not allow her, as a woman, to pass citizenship to her children. Her comment sparked reactions both domestically and internationally.

Responding on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme, Dabiri-Erewa debunked the claim, stating that Section 25(1)(c) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution clearly allows any child born outside Nigeria to be granted citizenship if either parent is Nigerian—regardless of gender.

“But that is not true,” Dabiri-Erewa said. “Don’t go on international media and spread false information. That’s a lie, and people have responded.”

She added that while every Nigerian abroad has the right to express themselves, spreading incorrect information that damages the country’s image is unacceptable.

“There are many Nigerians doing well in UK politics. We don’t have to focus on one person. But when you denigrate your country, we will respond,” she said.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, also weighed in, calling Badenoch’s remarks “a display of utter ignorance.” He accused the British official of misinforming the public and using inaccurate claims for political mileage.

The controversy has reignited discussions about how diaspora figures discuss their heritage and the responsibility they bear when addressing sensitive national issues.