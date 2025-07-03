Tunbosun Awe, a political aide to Olajide Ipinsagba, the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly, has resigned his appointment over the paltry N20,000 monthly salary.

Awe was appointed ward liaison officer for Isowopo Ward II in Akoko North East Local Government Area, and announced his resignation in a letter he made public in Akure, the state's capital, on Wednesday, July 3, 2025.

The embittered aide said his decision became necessary due to the prevailing economic realities, describing his monthly remuneration as non-reflective of the economic situation.

According to him, the N20,000 salary is “a far cry from the current economic reality and the new national minimum wage of N70,000.”

Senator turns down salary increase request.

Awe claimed that he had pleaded with the Senator for a salary increase on numerous occasions, but his pleas were not attended to.

He further disclosed that the Senator had offered him the same amount as his personal assistant back in 2007.

“This is a sequel to the N20,000 monthly salary payment to me, which is against the present economic realities and a far cry from the national minimum wage of N70,000.

“In addition, an audience had been sought with you at different intervals of the need to increase the pay, all to no avail.

“Especially, when it is fully established with you that N20,000 is the same amount you offered me as your personal assistant in 2007.

“Destiny brought us together in 2006, when your Senatorial bid was birthed with the caption, Concept 2007, while I served as the secretary of your campaign structure in Ondo North Senatorial District,” the letter read partly.

Awe lamented that his efforts to seek a salary review were rebuffed, despite several appeals to Ipinsagba, as well as attempts to secure an audience with him.

Awe recalls nearly 20 years of relationship with Senator

The political aide highlighted the long-standing relationship with the lawmaker, recalling how he served as the secretary of his campaign structure during the “Concept 2007” senatorial project in 2006.

He also mentioned that he served as a Personal Assistant to Ipinsagba when the latter held a government position under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

Awe was dismayed at the stagnation in his earnings despite changes in economic realities over the years, even though the former aide appreciated the Senator for the opportunity to serve.

However, one of the lawmaker's loyalists, Bankole Akerele, has described Awe as an ingrate, insisting that the former aide ought to have shown gratitude and respect to his former boss instead of the embarrassment.