Senate approves ₦1.81tn FCT budget

The Nigerian Senate has approved the 2025 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Statutory Appropriation Bill, authorising a total expenditure of ₦1.81 trillion to fund the territory’s operations and development next year.

The budget, passed after a third reading, aims to address the growing needs of residents in Abuja and surrounding towns through a strong emphasis on infrastructure.

Presenting the harmonised report, Senator Mohammed Ibrahim explained that the bill incorporated recommendations from both chambers, aligned with the 1999 Constitution.

“The budget is expected to significantly enhance infrastructural development and improve service delivery,” Ibrahim stated, highlighting the input from key FCTA stakeholders, including the FCT Minister.

The spending plan is broken down into three main components: ₦150.35 billion for personnel costs (8.29%), ₦352.03 billion for overheads (19.41%), and a substantial ₦1.31 trillion for capital expenditure, representing 72.31% of the total budget.

The joint Senate committees emphasised that the ₦1.81 trillion budget will be funded from projected revenues and is designed to directly benefit residents by upgrading infrastructure, enhancing public services, and expanding development in satellite towns.

Lawmakers stressed that the budget reflects both fiscal responsibility and forward planning.

“This is not just about numbers; it’s a commitment to meeting the real needs of our capital,” said one committee member.