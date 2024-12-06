Sanwo-Olu set to inaugurates 42 road, bridge projects

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is to inaugurate a number of roads, bridges pedestrian bridges across the state as part of his administration's commitment to infrastructural development.

Olufemi Daramola, the Special Adviser to the governor on Infrastructure, stated this on Friday at Baguda Kalto Press Centre Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that the projects were part of the Governor’s pledge to deliver democratic dividends to the residents of the state.

“You will agree with me that in the THEMES+ development Agenda, Traffic Management and Transportation represents the first pillar because of its impact on the health, welfare and productivity of the people.

“ The greater Lagos we envision will emerge on the back of high-quality infrastructure that keeps pace with population growth,” Daramola said.

The special adviser applauded the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for prioritising infrastructure, which is crucial to the development of the state as a mega city.

“In a bid to grow the economy through a robust infrastructure portfolio, the administration of Sanwo-Olu audaciously embarked upon the provision of sustainable Road infrastructure in the State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the projects will commence from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10.