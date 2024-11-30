Sanwo-Olu promises to deliver permanent NYSC camp in Ikorodu before 2024 ends

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to deliver the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Agbowa, Ikorodu, before 2024 ends.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the swearing-in of the 2024 Batch C Stream 1 corps members on Friday.

The event was held at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by the state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende.

According to the governor, the permanent orientation camp would be ready in December.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 4,335 corps members consisting of 1,484 males and 2,851 females would be serving in Lagos State under the stream.

However, some of them were sent to Oyo and Osun states for the orientation course.

Sanwo-Olu called on corps members deployed to the state to embrace the orientation programmes to be better.

“You will find here in camp, various mentorship and entrepreneurial programmes and activities under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development initiative.

“I urge you to pay rapt attention to these training and programmes as they have been designed to help you attain self-sufficiency and financial independence during and beyond the service year.

“Make maximum use of the opportunity that the orientation exercise provides to network and develop relationships that will be impactful,” he added.

In his remarks, Ogunlende who is also the state Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, advised the corps members to be active, have fun and observe all camp rules.

“Corps members must stay within the camp, obey camp rules, listen to camp officials and obey directives.

“Take advantage of the orientation course to get prepared physically and mentally for the next 11 months when you will be observing your primary assignments,” he said.

The Coordinator of NYSC in Lagos State, Christiana Salmwang, thanked Sanwo-Olu for his administration’s support for NYSC.

Salmwang advised the corps members to be determined to take full advantage of the orientation programmes to develop themselves.

“You must understand that you have a role to play in the development of our nation, play your roles in unity, integrity and unflinching loyalty.