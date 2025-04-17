CSOs demand probe into $1.5bn refinery scandal under Mele Kyari

A coalition of civil society organisations under the National Transparency Network is demanding a full-scale investigation into the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) under its former Group CEO, Mele Kyari, particularly regarding the $1.5 billion Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation project, which has yet to deliver refined products.

At a press conference in Abuja, National Coordinator Dr. Fabian Opialu described the spending as a “national capture of our resources,” alleging that the project, initially meant to refurbish two refineries, was abandoned without explanation, despite the staggering funds expended.

“The said refinery turned out to be non-functional, failing to meet even the most basic industrial standards,” Opialu stated, calling the situation “a national emergency that demands immediate and thorough redress.”

The group also raised red flags over a $400 million investment by Matrix Oil in the same refinery project, questioning the lack of transparency and public benefit.

Citing a broader pattern of mismanagement, the CSOs demanded a forensic audit of all NNPCL financial dealings over the past five years, and a full investigation into the alleged diversion of 89 million barrels of crude oil to non-state actors.

“This treacherous act defies logic and prudence,” the group said in a statement.

“Who are those responsible? Why no arrests? Nigerians will not tolerate another phase of misappropriation and concealment.”