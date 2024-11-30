Police rush Abuja herbalist to hospital after shooting self while testing ‘bulletproof’ charm

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to prosecute one Ismail Usman, a herbalist, who shot himself while testing his self-made bulletproof charm.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the herbalist shot himself in the stomach in an attempt to test the efficacy of his self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm.

Adeh said that one Shandam Michael reported the incident to the police, adding that it occurred on Nov. 23 at Kuchibuyi Village in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

According to her, operatives from the Byazhin division responded swiftly on receipt of the report and on reaching the scene found the herbalist in critical condition.

Adeh said the herbalist was quickly rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment but was later referred to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

“In the aftermath, police conducted a thorough search of the herbalist’s home and recovered a homemade gun and an array of charms used in his reckless experiment.

“Investigations are ongoing. Usman is expected to face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide,” she said.

The PPRO said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, had condemned the incident and highlighted the dangers associated with illegal firearms.

“This situation illustrates the serious risks of engaging in reckless behaviour.