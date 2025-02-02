Police begin enforcement of Third-Party Insurance in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has announced that it will begin enforcement of the Third-Party Insurance Policy from Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola, made this known in a statement on Saturday issued by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Ishola stated that the enforcement aligns with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“Vehicle owners in the state are required to have, at a minimum, valid Third-Party Insurance. Those without any form of insurance are advised to obtain one immediately.

“The Nigeria Police Force warns vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance with this essential regulation.

“Failure to comply will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines, penalties, or both.

“This initiative aims to ensure vehicle owners adhere to stipulated insurance requirements, safeguarding themselves and other road users,” he said.

Ishola instructed officers involved in the enforcement exercise to remain professional, courteous, and firm in their duties.

He also cautioned officers that any form of incivility toward members of the public would not be tolerated.