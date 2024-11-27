Police arrest notorious kidnappers who lure victims through social media in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested one notorious kidnapper and three other accomplices after a ransom of N200,000 was paid for the release of the victims in captivity.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Onitsha.

According to him, the police operatives attached to Oba Police Divisional Headquarters, Idemili South Local Government on Wednesday at about 11:54 a.m. arrested one kidnapper and three other accomplices.

“The operatives also rescued two female victims aged 15 and 19 years in Oba.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the suspect as one Ifechukwu Ibezimako (m) aged 19 years of age from Aboji Village in Oba.

“Ibezimako and other three accomplices lured their victims through social media chats, by proposing friendship to them and holding them hostage until their relatives pay a certain amount to their gang before they are released,’’ he said.

Ikenga noted that the arrest of the suspect and his accomplice brought more revelations of their criminal activities in the area and a report of another female victim who had already paid ransom and was released months ago.

He stressed that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, admonished the youths to be careful of the people they meet on social media.