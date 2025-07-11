PHOTOS: One-chance operators, scavengers nabbed as Abuja authorities begin mass clean-up

In a major operation aimed at restoring order and safety in the capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 210 individuals, including street beggars, traders, scavengers, and suspected criminals, as part of a new city-wide clean-up effort known as Operation Sweep Abuja.

The Acting Director of Social Welfare at the Social Development Secretariat, Mrs Gloria Onwuka, disclosed the development on Thursday, July 10, confirming that those apprehended included 80 men, 58 women, and 72 children.

“These children are not even from Abuja. Some people hire children from states like Kano and Katsina and ferry them into the city every morning just to beg.

"The families of these children have no idea they’re being exploited in this way,” she said.

According to Onwuka, the children are currently being profiled at a rehabilitation centre in Bwari before being repatriated to their states of origin.

She further revealed that many adult beggars have been found faking illnesses and injuries to deceive unsuspecting residents.

“There was a woman who tied a bandage around her chest, claiming to have breast cancer. But when we removed the bandage, there wasn’t a single wound.

“It’s now a full-blown business, with beggars faking injuries or bringing in other people’s children to generate sympathy and money,” she explained.

She noted that other criminal elements, including suspected one-chance operators and scavengers caught in the sweep, have been handed over to the police for further investigation.