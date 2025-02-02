PHOTOS: Nigerian lady lavishly celebrates one year of celibacy

A young Nigerian woman has taken to social media to celebrate a personal milestone—one year of celibacy.

She shared her achievement on X and posted, “Happy 1-year celibacy to me,” expressing her excitement over reaching this significant goal.

In a follow-up post, she shared a photo of herself holding a specially made cake with the inscription “1 Year Celibacy,” marking the occasion in a unique and celebratory manner.

Rather than keeping the celebration private, she decided to make it even more memorable by going to a club to commemorate the moment.

Videos and photos from the outing showed her enjoying the night with friends, highlighting her joy and pride in maintaining her commitment.

Her announcement quickly sparked conversations online, with many people applauding her for her discipline and self-control. Some social media users praised her decision as an inspiring example of personal growth and commitment. In contrast, others reacted with curiosity and humor, debating the significance of celibacy as an achievement worth celebrating.

In recent years, discussions around celibacy have gained more attention, with many individuals choosing it for personal, spiritual, or health reasons.

ALSO READ: 5 intimate acts which can be done by people practising celibacy