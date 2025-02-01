PHOTOS: Man marries 2 brides on same day in Niger State

A Nigerian man, Usman Abdulmalik, has married two women, Hasiya Ahmad and Maryam Mahmud, on the same day in Bida, Niger State.

The wedding ceremony took place on January 27, 2025. It was conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions using a fatiha, a simple but significant rite that marks the official union in many Muslim communities.

Following the ceremony, news of Abdulmalik’s marriage to both women spread on social media, particularly on Facebook, where friends, family, and well-wishers shared congratulatory messages.

Some praised his decision, while others expressed curiosity about how he plans to balance his responsibilities between the two wives.

“Alhamdulillah for the successful wedding program of Sayyadi Usman Abdulmalik Fada Bida, who married two wives in one day,” the post read.

Polygamous marriages are common in many parts of northern Nigeria, particularly among Muslim communities where Islamic teachings permit a man to marry up to four wives under certain conditions. However, such marriages often generate discussions about financial stability, fairness, and emotional balance within the household.