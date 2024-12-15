Ohanaeze gets new President-General to complete late Iwuanyanwu's term

Nze Fidelis Chukwu from Imo has emerged as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Imeobi and General Assembly meeting held on Saturday in Enugu and signed by the Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Amb. Okey Emuchay.

Chukwu’s leadership is expected to last only 27 days needed to complete the Imo tenure, which would end on January 10, 2025.

The emergence of Chukwu is a result of a chain of catastrophes, which visited Ohanaeze with the demise of Prof. George Obiozor, in 2022.

In application of a doctrine of necessity, Iwuanyanwu was sworn in on April 30, 2023, as his replacement but unfortunately died on July 25, 2024 and was buried on November 1.

Emuchay said, “In line with the doctrine of necessity, the Imo Chapter of Ohanaeze, led by Mr C J Ihemedu, presented Chukwu to the Imeobi Ohanaeze to exhaust the balance of the year tenure allotted to Imo.”

He said the motion for the adoption of Chukwu was moved by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Chairman of the Imo Council of Elders and seconded by Chief Simon Okeke.

“In line with the doctrine of necessity, the Imeobi adopted the nomination of Chukwu as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the motion was unanimously adopted through a voice vote by the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The State Presidents of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Rivers expressed delight over the nomination of Chukwu as the new President-General until January 10, 2025,” Emuchay added.

He further stated that Chukwu was sworn in as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide by the National Legal Adviser, Joseph Ojobu, and the Assistant Legal Adviser, Dr Peter Aneke.