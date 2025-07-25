Ogun govt intervenes after father of triplets abandons teenage mum at hospital

The Ogun State Government has come to the aid of a 19-year-old mother, Temilola Adediran, who was left stranded after giving birth to triplets at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Lantoro, Abeokuta.

Temilola, reportedly preparing for her Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) when she became pregnant, gave birth to the triplets naturally.

However, the father of the babies fled the hospital after learning of the multiple births, leaving the young mother in distress.

Responding to public calls for assistance, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, led a delegation to the hospital on Thursday, July 24.

She disclosed that the visit was directed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, who she said remains committed to child welfare in the state.

“We are here this morning because we heard that a woman delivered triplets, and the husband has absconded.

“The governor is committed to their welfare, and when we heard this, we just had to be here,” Adeleye said.

Commissioner Hails Teen Mum’s Survival as a Miracle

The commissioner presented a cash gift to Temilola and cleared her hospital bills. She also distributed gifts to other mothers in the maternity ward, spreading the gesture of compassion beyond the initial case.

“Seeing the mother here today, all I can say is that it is a miracle,” Adeleye remarked, visibly moved by the situation.

On behalf of the government, she praised the medical staff, especially the Chief Medical Director, Dr Arifalo Olawole, for their professionalism and care.

The commissioner also assured Temilola that the support wouldn’t end at childbirth. She emphasised the ministry’s commitment to long-term empowerment schemes that would provide the young mother with sustainable means of livelihood.