Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that disinformation played a critical role in fueling the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), warning that similar tactics are still being used by insurgents and violent groups across the country today.

Obasanjo made the remarks on Wednesday in Abuja at the Sixth Edition of the Annual Nigerian Civil War Symposium, organised by the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN). The event's theme was “The Role of Disinformation in the Nigerian Civil War.”

According to the former president, the topic is highly relevant, especially in an era of asymmetric warfare, where weaker forces often use propaganda and misinformation to destabilise stronger opponents.

“Disinformation played a significant role in the Nigerian Civil War, exacerbating tensions and influencing public opinion,” Obasanjo said.

“The same strategy is currently being employed by insurgents in the North East and other violent groups in other parts of Nigeria.”

He noted that tools such as propaganda, psychological warfare, and false narratives remain effective weapons in asymmetric conflict and must be countered through informed public discourse and education.

Obasanjo emphasised the need for Nigeria to take history, particularly military history, more seriously as a tool for conflict resolution and national development.

Quoting a popular adage that said, “A child that does not learn history will be told history,” he said a deep understanding of the past was essential to navigating the present and building a more just and united future.

He commended the AWCN for incorporating the study of the Nigerian Civil War into its curriculum, noting it would help enhance the operational awareness and planning skills of military leaders.

“This fratricidal conflict left an indelible mark on our nation’s collective memory and continues to shape our identity. The war’s complex causes, consequences, and lessons offer valuable insights for us all,” he added.

Maj.-Gen. P.E. Eromosele, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, described the symposium as a key platform for building intellectual capacity within the armed forces.