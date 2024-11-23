Oba of Benin disowns planned Igue festival in Lagos

The Palace of Oba of Benin has distanced itself from a planned dramatisation of the Igue Festival by the Association for Cultural and Economic Renaissance of Edo (ACERE).

This is contained in a statement on Saturday, by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Igue Festival is an important cultural and religious event in the Benin Kingdom, and its performance is reserved for the Oba of Benin.

According to Iguobaro the planned event, scheduled for Sunday at the Muson Centre in Lagos, is being organised without the consent or consultation with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.