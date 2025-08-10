NYSC discloses reason for withholding Raye's certificate; extends service

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that it withheld the certificate of Lagos corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as “Raye,” and extended her service year by two months.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the NYSC said the sanction had nothing to do with her viral criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, contrary to claims circulating online.

“Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety,” the service wrote.

According to the NYSC, Raye (State Code: LA/24B/8325) was among 131 corps members whose certificates were withheld “for valid disciplinary reasons.” Specifically, the service explained that she failed to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, an offence under the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“Rita’s service year has been extended by two months… This is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case,” the statement read.

The NYSC added that similar sanctions have long been imposed on other corps members who missed mandatory clearances.

Raye made headlines in March after posting a viral TikTok video under the handle @talktoraye, where she accused the current administration of worsening Nigeria’s economic hardship. “Everything is expensive, and people are suffering,” she lamented in the clip, expressing frustration over rising inflation.

Read the full statement below:

CLARIFICATION ON NON-ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATE OF NATIONAL SERVICE TO CORPS USHIE RITA UGUAMAYE, STATE CODE NUMBER LA/24B/8325, BY THE NYSC

The NYSC Management wishes to clarify misleading information circulating on social media regarding Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, State Code number LA/24B/8325.

Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety.

Rita is among the 131 Corps Members whose Certificates of National Service (CNS), were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons. Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws.

It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case.

The NYSC Management thus urges the public to approach this matter with understanding, as extending service for non-compliance is a longstanding tradition within the NYSC and should not be politicized.