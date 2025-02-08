NSCDC commandant arrested over alleged N3bn fraud involving ex-naval chief

The ICPC has arrested Adam Yusuf, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom, over an alleged three billion Naira fraud involving retired Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin.

Demola Bakare, Spokesperson for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Bakare, Yusuf, a former deputy commandant in Kogi, had been evading arrest before his elevation to commandant.

He said that Yusuf had been taken into custody by commission operatives from his Gwagwalada, Abuja residence and was set to face prosecution.

“Investigations by the ICPC revealed that retired Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and retired Brig.-Gen. Ishaya Gangum.

“The alleged scheme reportedly involved diverting public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“The funds were traced to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations,’’ he said.

He said that four of these properties had been forfeited to the government while legal proceedings continued over the remaining assets.