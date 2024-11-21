NPA MD Dantsoho makes history as first Nigerian elected chairman of PMAWCA

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has etched his name in the records book as the first Nigerian to be elected Chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA).

Dantsoho, who was elected during the closing ceremony of the 44th annual council and 19th roundtable of Directors General of PMAWCA in Conakry, Guinea, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, will succeed Martin Boguikuoma, Managing Director of Gabon Ports Authority. In his acceptance speech, the NPA MD said the recognition represents a significant milestone in the continuing march of West and Central Africa Maritime states towards global competitiveness and delivery of world-class services.

He added that the Nigerian government's commitment to a revolutionary turnaround of its maritime industry has been characterised by reforms in critical segments of the industry, including port rehabilitation and modernisation, infrastructure, digitisation and automation. These measures, he added, would undoubtedly boost operational efficiency as well as revenue generation, while augmenting the federal government’s efforts to diversify the economy by boosting non-oil exports.

"It is with great honour and privilege that I stand before my friends from the countries of West and Central Africa today to accept the mantle of leadership of our great association, PMAWCA and to serve as its chairman. "I would like to seize this occasion to affirm Nigeria’s will and determination clearly demonstrated by the Hon Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sustain the momentum established by my predecessor Mr Martin Boguikuoma Managing Director of Gabon Ports Authority and to continue to put all efforts needed in order to further consolidate the economic cohesion of the region and to actualise the interests of member ports," he said.

Dantsoho called for collaboration among member states, noting that it's only through a robust commitment and collaboration that the set mandates can be achieved. He added: “Therefore, I will be seeking your usual cooperation and advice in helping to ensure that we continue to develop the maritime sector in our various countries and the West and Central African sub-region in general. “Recalling our deliberations at the Board of Directors meeting, the need to relocate the PMAWCA headquarters to a more visible and befitting place in Lagos Nigeria, the training needs of the Association and the PCS is dear to my heart and will do my very best in this direction to achieve these goals.”

Oyetola congratulates Dantsoho on election as PMAWCA Chairman

For his part, Oyetola described Dantsoho’s election as a testament to the fact that the effort to turn around the port economy in Nigeria is being recognised by global stakeholders. The Marine and Blue Economy minister made this known in a congratulatory statement on Thursday, where he also said the recognition will further fuel Nigeria’s effort to reclaim its maritime global relevance under President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. He said the political will of the President to create the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is a monumental step towards harnessing the vast untapped potential of Nigeria’s maritime sector.