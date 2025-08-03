Nigerian middle class now beg to survive - Chimamanda Adichie laments hardship

Celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has given her take on the current state of Nigeria’s economy, lamenting how people who were previously doing okay now struggle to make ends meet.

Adichie, who is currently touring Nigeria to promote her latest novel "Dream Count" spoke in a recent interview with Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, which aired on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

She explained that she is not particularly impressed by economic indexes that may or may not indicate economic growth; rather, what she cares about is how the average people are getting by in the economy.

The 47-year-old mother of three warned the Nigerian Government that having people endure prolonged hardship can push them into choices they would otherwise not consider.

She said, “I can see it in how people who were formerly securely middle class—and not that life was rosy for them, but they got by—are now people who beg and who are in need. That worries me greatly.

“When people say the stock market, I don’t really care about that sort of thing. What I care about is that person who has an almost minimum wage job—how is that person getting on in this economy?

“When life gets very hard, even people who before would not have considered certain things suddenly are willing to. And that’s dangerous for society.”

The globally acclaimed author also spoke about her experience starting out as a writer, revealing that she received as many as 25 rejections for her debut novel, Purple Hibiscus.

However, she explained that the rejections didn’t demoralise her and she never considered giving up on writing.

Adichie noted that writing is a divine gift, something she considers spiritual and believes to be her primary purpose on earth.

She said, “The thought of quitting writing is never an option for me because writing is my vocation. Writing is really what I believe I am here to do; it’s a bit spiritual.