'Nigeria under siege': Ex-APC spokesman condemns EFCC arrest of VeryDarkMan

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has condemned the arrest of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as an act of impunity and political intimidation.

Otse was arrested three days ago after visiting a Guarantee Trust Bank branch in Abuja to protest alleged unauthorised deductions from his mother’s account.

According to reports, he was picked up by hooded EFCC operatives and has remained in detention without formal charges, exceeding the 48-hour limit allowed by law.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 6, Frank called for his immediate release, accusing the Tinubu-led administration of weaponising state institutions to silence dissent.

“Security agencies know who to arrest but will not dare. They’d rather detain a young man protesting injustice while the real enemies of the state roam free,” Frank said.

He criticised the EFCC’s actions as a diversion from its anti-corruption mandate.

“When did protest become an economic crime? The EFCC is now playing police to please the Tinubu administration,” he added.

Frank also linked the arrest to VeryDarkMan’s previous exposés, including alleged preferential treatment given to controversial figure Bobrisky during detention.

He urged international donors to suspend support for the EFCC and demanded that the Central Bank investigate bank fraudulent deductions.

“The banks are doing it, the electricity and telecom companies are doing it. Enough is enough,” he stated.