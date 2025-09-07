Nigeria to witness rare 83-minute lunar eclipse from 8pm on Sunday

Nigeria will join dozens of nations worldwide in witnessing a lunar eclipse on Sunday, September 7, 2025, according to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to scientists, the celestial event is expected to last approximately 83 minutes, beginning around 8 PM Nigerian time, and will be visible across much of Africa. Some regions are expected to witness the entire eclipse, while others may only catch partial phases depending on moonrise times.

Countries where the eclipse will be observable include Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Togo, Niger, and Chad. However, experts caution that westernmost locations may miss some of the early penumbral or partial phases, as the Moon could rise closer to or during the peak of totality.

Explaining the phenomenon, scientists noted that a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, with Earth positioned between them. This alignment allows the Earth’s shadow to fall directly on the Moon, giving it a dim reddish appearance — often referred to as a “blood moon.”

Unlike solar eclipses, which require protective glasses to view safely, a lunar eclipse can be observed with the naked eye without any risk. Astronomers encourage sky-watchers across Nigeria to take advantage of the rare spectacle, especially since clear skies will provide the best visibility.