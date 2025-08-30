Navy dismisses officer, jails him 3 years over affair with colleague’s wife

The Nigerian Navy has dismissed a serving officer, a Lieutenant, and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of having a scandalous sexual relationship with the wife of a colleague.

The punishment followed the conclusion of a Special Court Martial (SCM) convened by the Navy, which ruled against the officer on four counts, including having sexual relations with a service personnel’s wife, scandalous conduct, and deceiving a witness.

His dismissal and jail term officially took effect on November 23, 2024, and were formally implemented on August 29, 2025, at the Nigerian Navy Institute of Technology (NNIT) Parade Ground in Sapele.

Sources confirmed that the verdict was based on a thorough legal review of the trial proceedings, which demonstrated that the accused officer was properly arraigned and that due process was fully observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The SCM, at the conclusion of its proceedings, found the dismissed officer guilty as charged, hence the sentence of three years’ imprisonment and dismissal from the Nigerian Navy,” a source explained.

The decision was later upheld by the Navy Board, reinforcing the service’s zero tolerance for conduct considered damaging to discipline and professionalism.