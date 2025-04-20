Motorists elated as NNPCL gives out free fuel, reduces cost per litre nationwide.

Nigerians will now pay less for petrol at filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, following a nationwide downward adjustment in pump prices by the state-owned oil giant.

Findings by Pulse show that NNPC outlets in Lagos now dispense petrol at N910 per litre, down from the previous N925. Similar price cuts were observed in Abuja, where the price per litre dropped from N950 to N935.

The reduction aligns with recent moves by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which also announced a cut in its ex-depot prices to marketers. Dangote further directed its partner marketers—AP, MRS, Heyden, Optima Energy, and Tecno Oil—to implement the revised prices.

Here’s a breakdown of the new pump prices by region for Dangote partners:

Lagos: N890 per litre (previously N920)



South-West: N900 per litre (down from N930)



North-West and North-Central: N910 per litre (down from N940)



South-East, South-South, and North-East: N920 per litre (previously N950)

Happy Hour In Abuja, Bauchi

To mark the launch of its new retail outlets, NNPC distributed free fuel to early customers, including bike riders, who each received five liters.

In a statement, NNPC said: "We are now closer to you! Our new station on Airport Road, Abuja, opposite Shoprite, is now open. We care about your comfort, safety, and satisfaction.

"To say thank you, we gave away free fuel to customers who stopped by to purchase petroleum products, including over 200 bike riders who received 5 litres of free fuel."

The company also celebrated the grand opening of its new station in Bauchi:

"Hello, Bauchi! Our new station along Kano–Ningi Road was officially opened on April 17, 2025.

"To celebrate, we treated some of our first customers to free fuel as a thank-you for the warm welcome. Stop by for quality fuel, reliable service, and a smooth experience every time."