Many feared dead as Anambra task force vehicle rams into loaded tipper

Some operatives of the Anambra State Special Anti-Tout Squad are feared dead, and others sustained injuries after their vehicle rammed into a tipper fully loaded with sand on Friday in Oba, Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred Friday along the Onitsha-Owerri Road in Oba, in the Idemili South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the driver of the anti-tout vehicle rammed into the tipper while driving out of a junction during their daily stop-and-search operation.

An eyewitness, Mrs Chinwe Okeke, said that eight persons were in the branded Toyota Hiace bus carrying the anti-tout operatives before the incident occurred.

According to her, the Toyota-branded vehicle had about eight young men as occupants and was travelling at top speed before ramming into the tipper, which was fully loaded with sand.

“The operatives were on their routine stop and search operations when they rammed into the tipper, coming out from another road junction.

“After the accident happened, the occupants of the vehicle were trapped, and passers-by volunteered to bring out their bodies, and more than four lifeless bodies littered the road while those injured were rushed to the hospital.

“The incident caused panic on the road as motorists struggled in the ensuing traffic logjam due to the incident,” she said.

NAN reports that a video is currently circulating on social media showing the scene of the accident and lifeless bodies littering the road while bystanders and passers-by were undertaking rescue operations.

When contacted, the Anambra Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and promised to return with more updates when fully furnished.