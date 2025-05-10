Majeurs Holdings unveils veteran Nollywood actress Iya Rainbow as brand ambassador

Majeurs Holdings, a leading African luxury furniture manufacturer, has unveiled veteran Nollywood actress, Madam Idowu Philips, popularly known as “Iya Rainbow”, as its brand ambassador.

The partnership was formalised at a contract signing ceremony in Lagos on Friday, marking a significant milestone for both the brand and the beloved actress.

Iya Rainbow's one-year ambassadorship will see her become the face of Majeurs Furniture, a subsidiary of Majeurs Holdings. The partnership reflects the company’s affinity with the wealth and beauty of African tradition, told through one of the nation’s cultural icons.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Majeurs Holdings, Demi Samande , stated that Iya Rainbow’s legacy mirrors Majeurs’ brand philosophy and a connection between African history and future generations. According to Samande, the choice of Iya Rainbow as brand ambassador aligns with the brand’s vision of telling African stories through furniture crafts.

“At Majeurs, we believe deeply in storytelling, but our stories are told through craft, in every bit of furniture that we manufacture. Iya Rainbow mirrors our philosophy. She is rich in heritage, grounded in integrity and timeless in her impact.

"Today, we are incredibly proud to announce Iya Rainbow, not just as our brand ambassador, but as the official narrator of our origin story. This partnership is about culture and impact. It's about anchoring our brand’s future on the legacy of those who shaped our past,” she said.

In her remarks, Iya Rainbow said she is proud to be the face of a brand that creatively tells the African story and inspires the younger generation of artisans. According to her, “Majeurs is deeply rooted in culture and heritage. Each masterpiece they create is given local names like Arike, Okiki, Gida, Amara, Dukiya.

"These are names that preserve and communicate Nigerian cultures and African heritage. I also love the job opportunities Majeurs is creating with the manufacturing factory and training academy.

"This is what we need to grow our economy and I am happy to be associated with this company. I implore Nigerians to embrace a brand like Majeurs that is telling the African story.”

Majeurs Holdings is renowned for its exquisite furniture and interior design services, blending classic and contemporary styles with modern aesthetics. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company exports its products across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

About Majeurs Holdings

Majeurs Holdings creates enduring furniture and interior spaces shaped by African heritage and refined by innovation. From bespoke furnishings to full-scale interior architecture, our work spans private homes to landmark developments—each project handled with precision from design to build. With a global clientele and an uncompromising standard, we deliver without boundaries.

