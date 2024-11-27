LASTMA averts major disaster as diesel tanker spills content near Oshodi Oke

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers on Wednesday contained a potentially disastrous situation after a tanker spilt diesel at Charity near Oshodi Oke/Anthony area.

Swift response by LASTMA officers helped to ensure the safety of road users and minimised disruptions to traffic flow, according to a statement by the authority.

Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, issued the statement on Wednesday.

He said that the authority was committed to public safety and seamless traffic management.

“Earlier today, a fully laden diesel tanker experienced a spillage along the main carriageway of the expressway, posing an imminent threat to commuters, residents and surrounding infrastructure.

“Demonstrating exemplary coordination and urgency, LASTMA officers, in synergy with other emergency response agencies including the Lagos State Fire Service, promptly converged on the scene.

“Their rapid intervention facilitated effective containment and mitigation of the hazardous situation, averting what could have been a major disaster,” he said.

Adebayo said that the affected area was cordoned off to protect lives and property while LASTMA officers managed traffic flow to minimise disruptions and ensure the safety of all road users.

“This coordinated response successfully neutralised the risk of fire outbreak and environmental degradation,” he said.

He quoted Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Transportation, as lauding the emergency teams for the professional handling of the situation.

“This incident highlights the indispensable need for strict adherence to traffic regulations and safety protocols by all tanker operators.

“We implore all transport stakeholders to prioritise the safety of both lives and property.

“Lagos State Government remains steadfast in its resolve to enforce compliance with all traffic laws to prevent avoidable mishaps.