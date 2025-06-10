The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network has rated the performance of Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, as “superlative,” commending his leadership for repositioning Nigeria’s aviation sector within two years of his appointment.

In a mid-term assessment signed by its president, Opialu Fabian Opialu, the civic group praised Keyamo’s strides in driving reforms aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. According to the group, Keyamo has “exceeded expectations” by fostering sector growth, safety, investor confidence, and job creation.

“The aviation sector has moved from doubt to direction under the stewardship of Festus Keyamo. We now see deliberate and data-backed reforms that have enhanced Nigeria’s global standing in aviation compliance, safety, and capacity. This is no small feat. Keyamo’s performance is not just commendable, it is superlative,” Opialu stated.

Among the key reforms highlighted was the adoption of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) protocol, which improved Nigeria’s Cape Town Convention compliance score from 70.5% to 75.5%, placing the country in the high-compliance category.

“From reforms in IDERA and aviation insurance to the promotion of local content through the Fly Nigeria Act and in-flight catering localisation, Minister Keyamo has redefined what it means to lead with vision,” the statement added.

Group praises Keyamo for securing ke partnerships

Tinubu, Keyamo praised for restoring confidence in Nigeria's aviation sector

The group also lauded upgrades to passenger experience, such as the deployment of e-gates at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the rehabilitation of key regional airports, including Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri.

“These interventions are not abstract—they are visible to the average traveller and meaningful to the local economies they serve. This is what true democratic dividends look like,” Opialu said.

Keyamo’s diplomacy in restoring air travel ties, especially with the United Arab Emirates, and striking new route agreements with Italy and Algeria, was also praised.

“His global engagement and successful negotiations have brought Nigerian aviation back to the table of serious international players,” the statement read.

The Network noted progress in aviation safety, crediting Keyamo’s partnerships with international institutions like Boeing’s Global Learning Institute and Cranfield University for reducing aviation incidents through targeted executive training.

The group urged other ministers to emulate Keyamo’s approach: “We urge all ministers and heads of parastatals to emulate this model of results-driven leadership. Nigerians are hungry for development, and the time to act is now. Mr. Keyamo has shown that when political will meets strategic planning, progress is inevitable.”