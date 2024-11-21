Katsina govt excited as Air Force successfully strikes bandits' enclave in Faskari

The Katsina State Government has lauded the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), for a successful airstrike that targeted a known bandit’s enclave in Ruwan-Godiya District, Faskari Local Government Area.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mua’zu, on Thursday in Katsina, observed that the operation demonstrated NAF’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilians and safeguarding lives and property in the region.

Muazu revealed that the operation, conducted by the air component of Operation “FARAUTAR MUJIYA”, the precision strike significantly degraded criminal elements’ operational capacity.

The commissioner explained that the strike underscored the NAF’s professional approach to combating security threats using local intelligence.