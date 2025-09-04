EFCC, ICPC told to probe Kano govt over alleged ₦6.5bn diversion

Civil society groups in Kano have staged a peaceful protest, demanding a full investigation into alleged multi-billion-naira scandals involving officials of the Kano State Government.

The demonstration, organised by the Forum of Kano Civil Society Organisations Against Corruption, followed revelations that the state’s Director General of Protocol, Abdullahi Rogo, allegedly diverted ₦6.5 billion in public funds.

Speaking during the protest on Thursday, the group’s chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Muhammed, declared their solidarity with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He urged the agencies to “resist political interference and pursue the ongoing cases to their logical conclusion.”

“We stand united because corruption is killing Kano. Public trust has been betrayed, billions have been siphoned, and the people continue to suffer while a few individuals enrich themselves,” Muhammed stated.

Civil society groups in Kano protesting alleged ₦6.5bn diversion by government officials, demanding EFCC and ICPC investigation. [Facebook]

The group accused the state government of attempting to “downplay the allegations through propaganda,” despite reports of mismanagement, including diversion of palliatives, fraudulent drug contracts worth billions, inflated agricultural projects, and poor execution of road contracts.

They also highlighted that federal relief items were allegedly found in private warehouses linked to senior government officials.

The CSOs appealed to the Kano State House of Assembly to open an independent probe and called on the judiciary to deliver impartial rulings.

“We demand the recovery of all looted funds and their transparent use for public projects,” they added. They further condemned the alleged harassment of journalists and activists, warning that “silencing dissent is an assault on democracy.”