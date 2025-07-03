First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has donated the sum of ₦1 billion to victims of recent attacks across Plateau State, informing the beneficiaries that the funds didn't come from the government coffers.

The First Lady made this announcement while visiting Jos, the state capital, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, to extend her condolences.

Tinubu revealed that she raised the funds under the Renewed Hope Initiative to help Nigerians in need, adding that it'd amount to greed if she'd chosen to keep the funds for personal gain.

“Today, I have come with a donation of ₦1 billion for the Renewed Hope Initiative. I do not have vast sums of money, but what I have is meant to bring life, not to pour money into a basket," she stated.

“If I kept money for personal gain, it would only serve to satisfy greed. But my goal is to use the resources I have for good, for the development of this country, not to waste them.

“Please understand that the money I have for this initiative is not government funds. It is money I have personally raised to help others. As I continue to travel and see the impact of our work, I ask for your prayers as we seek to make a lasting change.

“I have been praying, especially for those affected by the floods in other places, too. I have been praying that the rains will nourish the land with food and not destroy it. God has already heard our prayers, and we will visit other places in need of support, like Benue and Niger.

“Lastly, I want to appeal to the traditional leaders here. You are the custodians of this land. We as office holders will come and go, but you will remain. Please, I urge you to bring peace to this land. God will help you to protect and preserve this land. I pray that Plateau State will flourish, and Nigeria will grow in peace and unity.”

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu presents NIbn cheque to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [X:@KukoyiBusola]

Remi Tinubu calls for a safer Nigeria

The First Lady said there's no reason children should be afraid to travel across Nigeria or explore the country, calling for improved security to protect the future generations from living in fear.

She also recalled how she used to travel the length of the country, noting that she even served in Kano State during her National Youth Service year.

The former lawmaker emphasised that her love for the country is apolitical, but rooted in the kindness the nation has shown her.

For his part, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State confidently attested to the fact that the First Lady had become a mother and a woman who entered government with a clear focus.

Mutfwang noted that even though Tinubu has always been a politician in her own right, her current concern and burden are about uplifting humanity.

“On behalf of the good people of Plateau State, I want to assure you, Ma, that your visit means so much to us. The gestures you have extended to us will leave lasting memories in our hearts.