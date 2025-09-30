Investors scramble for Sterling Holdco Shares as offer gains momentum

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc. (‘Sterling Holdco’), the parent company of The Alternative Bank, Sterling Bank, SterlingFI, and a number of other novel business solutions, has witnessed a very positive response to its public offer, as investors rally for a stake in the company’s future.

The public offer, launched on September 17, 2025, has quickly become one of the most talked-about opportunities in the Nigerian financial market, with analysts predicting that the offer will prove to be amongst the most lucrative in the sector’s investment landscape.

The Sterling Public Offer has sparked widespread interest, with market experts noting that the price, which is about 6% below its current trading price, presents an attractive entry point for both institutional and retail investors. The offer is set to close soon, but the rapid pace of interest has led many to speculate that the full subscription has already been reached or even exceeded much earlier than expected.

According to leading financial analysts, Sterling Holdco’s strategic expansion plans, solid market position, and innovative financial products have positioned it as a major contender in Nigeria’s banking sector.

The public offer is widely regarded as an exciting proposition for investors looking to capitalise on a company with strong fundamentals and an ambitious growth trajectory. With a price point set at a discount to current trading prices, the offer is seen as a compelling opportunity for both long-term and short-term investors.

Sterling Holdco has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. One of the most compelling indicators of the company’s underlying strength is the impressive growth of its share price.

In the past year, the Holding company's share price has grown steadily from ₦4.00 to nearly ₦8.00 per share. This increase in the company’s stock price speaks volumes about the underlying value and confidence in its business model, leadership, and growth trajectory.

Sterling Holdco, known for its strategic ownership of two banks, a wealth management company, and a number of innovative consumer businesses, is seeking to raise additional capital through the issuance of 12.58 billion ordinary shares at ₦7.00 per share. The proceeds from the public offer will be strategically deployed to further strengthen Holdco’s capital base and fund its growth initiatives over the next 36 months.

About Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company PLC (Sterling HoldCo) is a leading Nigerian financial services group committed to enriching lives through innovation and impact with a diversified portfolio that includes Sterling Bank Limited, The Alternative Bank Limited, SterlingFI Wealth Management, among others. As a HoldCo, Sterling provides strategic direction, governance, and resources across its subsidiaries, enabling each to focus on its core mandate while benefiting from group-wide expertise, technology, and oversight.

With a heritage of trust built over six decades, Sterling HoldCo is committed to financial innovation, advancing inclusion, and shaping sustainable growth in Nigeria’s economy. The group champions customer-focused solutions and socially responsible initiatives while creating value for shareholders, employees, and the communities it serves, and continues to pioneer offerings across its core businesses in banking, payments, and technology-driven financial services.

